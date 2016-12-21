News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 22
USD
481.77
EUR
503.02
RUB
7.92
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.77
EUR
503.02
RUB
7.92
Show news feed
On New Year eve, Roquefort will be sold in Armenian farmers’ fair, but not due to good living
20:56, 21.12.2016
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. - On the New Year eve, the farmers’ fairs in Armenia will work for 24 hours.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Robert Makaryan, told the aforementioned to reporters Wednesday.

Such fairs have been organized since summer: they have operated in Kasyan street and Mashtots Avenue since June and late July respectively.

Overall, 13.7 thousand farmers have received free seats behind counters this year.

Starting from December 24 to 30, these fairs will work not only at weekends but every day, starting from 9:00 am.

Farmers, who sell their own harvest, get seats behind the counters.

On New Year eve, farmers from villages not far from the town of Chambarak will also take part in the fair. They will sell Roquefort, which they received instead of cash from Ashtarak Kat company, which owed them for milk.

“We agreed with the Mayor of Chambarak; these farmers will get seats in the fair,” Makaryan said. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Chilingaryan: Armenia pre-New Year-holiday shopping is more civilized this year
But, as per the NGO director, the only problem could be in the market of crops and exotic fruits…
 UK woman constructs Christmas Tree out of egg boxes
Carolyn Wignall was collecting egg boxes for a year to make her idea come true...
 Land Rover builds house for Santa Claus
Land Rover in collaboration with LUMO constructs a house for Santa…
 Queen Elizabeth II’s wax figure dressed in Christmas costume
Everybody loves the royals and everybody loves the corgis so for us it's just been extremely important to have their contributions to the campaign…
Experts note record growth in Russians’ interest to spend New Year in Armenia
Thailand has become the most popular destination for the New Year holidays...
 Work aimed at setting up New Year tree in downtown Yerevan square launched
The height of the New Year tree will be 30 m...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news