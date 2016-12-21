On New Year eve, Roquefort will be sold in Armenian farmers’ fair, but not due to good living

YEREVAN. - On the New Year eve, the farmers’ fairs in Armenia will work for 24 hours.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Robert Makaryan, told the aforementioned to reporters Wednesday.

Such fairs have been organized since summer: they have operated in Kasyan street and Mashtots Avenue since June and late July respectively.

Overall, 13.7 thousand farmers have received free seats behind counters this year.

Starting from December 24 to 30, these fairs will work not only at weekends but every day, starting from 9:00 am.

Farmers, who sell their own harvest, get seats behind the counters.

On New Year eve, farmers from villages not far from the town of Chambarak will also take part in the fair. They will sell Roquefort, which they received instead of cash from Ashtarak Kat company, which owed them for milk.

“We agreed with the Mayor of Chambarak; these farmers will get seats in the fair,” Makaryan said.