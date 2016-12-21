News
Constructors stage protest on roof of multi-storey building in Baku
23:34, 21.12.2016
Region:Azerbaijan
Theme: Society

Constructors of a multi-storey building in Baku’s Heydar Aliyev Avenue staged a protest Wednesday.

The workers haven’t received salary for already eight months, Minval.az reports.

The constructors have climbed the roof of the building and refuse to go down unless their wage arrears are cleared.

The construction company stated that the issue of the workers’ salaries will be solved during the day.

The building, which is designed to be a National Wellness Center, has not been put in commission, since no money is allocated for completing the construction. 

