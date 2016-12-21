News
Washington considers, that dialogue with Moscow is not interrupted
23:25, 21.12.2016
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The US has disagreed with the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov’s assertion, that almost all contacts between Moscow and Washington "are frozen." Washington has announced, that the dialogue with Moscow is not interrupted, reports Voice of America.

“It's difficult to know exactly what is meant by this comment, but diplomatic engagement with Russia continues across a wide range of issues,” said State Department spokesman John Kirby. “That we have significant differences with Moscow on some of these issues is well known, but there hasn't been a break in dialogue. "

As Kirby said, he discussed with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov the situation in Syria over the telephone on Tuesday.

