Armenian President, Russian Human Rights Commissioner discuss human rights defense

YEREVAN. - President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on Wednesday received Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova, who is on an official visit to Armenia at the invitation of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia.
Welcoming the guest, the President expressed hope that the visit of Ms Moskalkova to Armenia will contribute to the further expansion and deepening of cooperation between the human rights defense institutions of both countries. According to him, the Memorandum signed by the Russian Human Rights Commissioner and Human Rights Defender of Armenia is also aimed at this.
Stressing that the relations between Armenia and Russia are developing, extending to different spheres of mutually beneficial cooperation, President Sargsyan noted that the active cooperation in the sphere of human rights defense and strengthening of democratic institutions are important components on the Armenian-Russian agenda.