Iran entrepreneur: New cancer-treatment equipment will be in Armenia in 3 months

YEREVAN. – The new cancer-treatment equipment will arrive in Armenia in three months.

Iranian Varan Parto Darman medical company director Mohammad Hojatpanah told the above-said to reporters during the Armenian-Iranian Business Forum that was held Wednesday in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

He added that the current cancer-treatment equipment in Armenia is in need of upgrading.

And this is why they offered the National Center of Oncology named after V.A. Fanarjian, in Yerevan, new equipment and training of physicians.

“We have already ordered the necessary equipment,” informed Hojatpanah. “They will be in Armenia in three months.”

Varan Parto Darman represents the US-based Varian Medical Systems Company.