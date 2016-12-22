News
Iran entrepreneur: New cancer-treatment equipment will be in Armenia in 3 months
11:39, 22.12.2016
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The new cancer-treatment equipment will arrive in Armenia in three months.

Iranian Varan Parto Darman medical company director Mohammad Hojatpanah told the above-said to reporters during the Armenian-Iranian Business Forum that was held Wednesday in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

Get collateral consumer loans with 18-19% annual interest rate till December 30

He added that the current cancer-treatment equipment in Armenia is in need of upgrading. 

And this is why they offered the National Center of Oncology named after V.A. Fanarjian, in Yerevan, new equipment and training of physicians.

“We have already ordered the necessary equipment,” informed Hojatpanah. “They will be in Armenia in three months.”

Varan Parto Darman represents the US-based Varian Medical Systems Company.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
