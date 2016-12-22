News
Iran carpetmaker wants to preserve this craft’s traditions in Armenia
11:13, 22.12.2016
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Iranian fifth-generation carpetmaker Abbas Nishaburi wishes to open carpet factories in Armenia, too.

He told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am during the Armenian-Iranian Business Forum that was held Wednesday in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

Nishaburi stressed that he is familiar with Armenian carpets—including those made in Armenia—very well, and for a long time. 

He added, however, that now, sadly, the craft of preparing handmade carpets does not continue in Armenia, and he cannot be apathetic toward this situation.

“We want to open enterprises, or workshops, here,” said Nishaburi. “Either ourselves, or by somehow collaborating with Armenian companies.”

And when asked why he is concerned about Armenian carpets, he responded as follows, in particular:

“Sadly, there are a lot of needy people in Armenia. Let them also be able to create something, and feed their families. (…). And we, the neighboring peoples, need to help each other even more. We have lived side by side for thousands of years; this being neighbors should not be forgotten.”

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
