Newspaper: Armenia PM calls for staff “slaughter”

YEREVAN. – During Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan’s visits to the provinces of Armenia, there was an interesting situation in Ararat Province, according to Hraparak newspaper.

“During the talk, the PM urged the community chiefs to carry out a personnel ‘slaughter,’ [and] get rid of excess staff, which caused a panicky mood. The community chiefs were surprised by the PM’s business-thinking in virtually all matters.

“Karen Karapetyan flooded the community chiefs with questions as to what he will get in return, in case of providing any financial program, assistance [to them],” wrote Hraparak.