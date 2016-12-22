News
Newspaper: Armenia PM calls for staff “slaughter”
10:21, 22.12.2016
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – During Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan’s visits to the provinces of Armenia, there was an interesting situation in Ararat Province, according to Hraparak newspaper.

“During the talk, the PM urged the community chiefs to carry out a personnel ‘slaughter,’ [and] get rid of excess staff, which caused a panicky mood. The community chiefs were surprised by the PM’s business-thinking in virtually all matters.

“Karen Karapetyan flooded the community chiefs with questions as to what he will get in return, in case of providing any financial program, assistance [to them],” wrote Hraparak.

Armenia ex-defense minister to actively participate in political processes
Seyran Ohanyan issued a respective statement…
 Political technologist: 1-2 pro-Western forces will get into Armenian parliament
According to him, the parliamentary elections will in many respects have a geopolitical tinge...
 Sociologist: Armenian ruling party has 50% rating
In his words, all the seats in the political theater of Armenia are occupied...
 Former NSS Chairman: All political forces of Armenia are waiting for Tsarukyan’s return
In his words, the number of votes which the political forces will win in the upcoming parliamentary elections will be decided in one center...
 Armenia minister says joining ruling party changed nothing in his life
“Just as before, I seek to do my job with utmost conscientiousness,” said Martirosyan…
 MP: Political field of Armenia will become more active starting from mid-January 2017
Under the new edition of the Law of the Republic of Armenia “On Political Parties,” a political party shall be established upon the initiative of citizens...
