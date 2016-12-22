North Korea rejects NATO demands

North Korea rejected NATO's demand that Pyongyang stops its nuclear missile program, TASS reported quoting Korea Central News Agency (KCNA).
The fact that NATO, "the official function of which is to ensure security in the North Atlantic, meddles into affairs of the Korean Peninsula” is confusing KCNA.
As Pyongyang noted, by putting forward its demands, “NATO proved that this military-political bloc turned into a puppet of the United States.” Besides, according to the North Korean leadership, “it plays into the hands of the South Korean regime of Park Geun-hye which is living its last days.”
Accusing NATO strategists of complete incompetence in the affairs on the Korean Peninsula, the agency noted that “this organization now plays the role of the instrument that undermines international peace and security.”
According to the KCNA, the NATO governing body, the North Atlantic Council (NAC) approved a statement condemning North Korea's missile and nuclear programs, at the meeting on December 15.