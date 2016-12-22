Karabakh army: Azerbaijan intensively violated ceasefire at night

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary breached the truce along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces around 45 times, from late Wednesday night to early Thursday morning.

During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired more than 800 shots toward the Armenian military positions, and by way of different-caliber shooting weapons, the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR/Artsakh) Defense Army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Most intensive ceasefire violations were recorded at the Martuni defense positions where, aside from rifles and machine guns, the adversary fired also from sniper rifles.

The NKR Defense Army vanguard units, however, continued carrying out—with proper vigilance—the military task set before them, but without taking actions in response.