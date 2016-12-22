News
UN Security Council to discuss draft resolution against Israeli settlements
12:25, 22.12.2016
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

UN Security Council vote on the draft resolution concerning Israeli settlements, will be held at 15:00. Egypt circulated the draft on Wednesday evening, it would demand that Israel “immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem,” Reuters reported.

Israeli U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon called the draft “the peak of hypocrisy” and said: “It is absurd that at a time when thousands are being massacred in Syria, the Security Council is devoting time and energy to convene and discuss condemning the only true democracy in the Middle East.”

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
