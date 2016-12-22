News
Armenia Parliament speaker, Russia Duma committee chief discuss bilateral relations
13:14, 22.12.2016
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – President of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Galust Sahakyan, on Thursday received a delegation, led by chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee for the CIS, Eurasian integration and Communications with Compatriots, Leonid Kalashnikov.

The Armenian parliament speaker stressed that Armenian-Russian relations have a rich history of friendship, and that this is a solid foundation for the current strategic partnership between the two countries, the NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Separately, Sahakyan extended condolences on the recent murder of Russian Ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov. “We condemn this heinous terrorist act, and share the Russian people’s grief,” he added.

Within the course of the continuous development of state relations between the two countries, the NA speaker highly assessed the role of legislative bodies.

In the context of Armenia-Russia allied and strategic relations, Sahakyan highlighted the cooperation and mutually beneficial approaches within international parliamentary organizations.

Kalashnikov, for his part, highly assessed the existing friendship between Armenia and Russia and the interparliamentary cooperation, which are on the firm basis of friendship.

The interlocutors expressed the hope that the views expressed and recommendations made at the Yerevan session will contribute to increasing the efficiency of the further joint activities of the parliaments of the two countries.

Several other matters of mutual interest also were discussed at this talk.

