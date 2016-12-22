Peskov: Kremlin not wearing rose-colored glasses regarding Trump

Kremlin was not wearing rose-colored glasses regarding future relations with new administration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, Sputnik reported quoting Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
“We look forward to a more constructive approach. We are not wearing rose-colored glasses, under no illusions of some breakthroughs, but we hope of course for a more constructive approach,” he told reporters.
The day before Peskov stated that Kremlin did not know yet what kind of president Trump would be and what position toward Russia he would take. He added that Russia did not expect that with the Trump’s presidency, the U.S. would immediately abandon plans to expand NATO, as well as lift sanctions against Russia.