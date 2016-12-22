News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 22
USD
481.77
EUR
503.02
RUB
7.92
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.77
EUR
503.02
RUB
7.92
Show news feed
Azerbaijan and Turkey hold political consultations, discuss Karabakh
14:12, 22.12.2016
Region:Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The Karabakh conflict was discussed during political consultations between the Azerbaijani and Turkish Foreign Ministries in Baku.

Deputy foreign ministers Khalaf Khalafov and Umit Yalcın represented Azerbaijan and Turkey in the consultation respectively, APA agency reported.

They discussed cooperation in the formats of Azerbaijan-Turkey-Iran, Azerbaijan-Turkey-Georgia, and Azerbaijan-Turkey-Turkmenistan.  

Problems in the Middle East, the fight against international terrorism, resolution of regional conflicts, neighborhood policy were also in the focus of the meeting.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news