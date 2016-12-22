Azerbaijan and Turkey hold political consultations, discuss Karabakh

The Karabakh conflict was discussed during political consultations between the Azerbaijani and Turkish Foreign Ministries in Baku.
Deputy foreign ministers Khalaf Khalafov and Umit Yalcın represented Azerbaijan and Turkey in the consultation respectively, APA agency reported.
They discussed cooperation in the formats of Azerbaijan-Turkey-Iran, Azerbaijan-Turkey-Georgia, and Azerbaijan-Turkey-Turkmenistan.
Problems in the Middle East, the fight against international terrorism, resolution of regional conflicts, neighborhood policy were also in the focus of the meeting.