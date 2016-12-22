Armenia official: Industrial growth will be 6-7%

YEREVAN. – In accordance with the 2016 results, industrial growth will be 6 to 7 percent in Armenia.

Minister of Economic Development and Investment, Suren Karayan, told the abovementioned to reporters, after Thursday’s Cabinet meeting.

In his words, even though the economic activity index of Armenia grew by a mere 0.4 percent, from January to October, there will not be a drop in terms of the entire year.

“There is also a growth in the domain of export and investments,” added the minister. “We can speak more specifically about this by summing up the year.”