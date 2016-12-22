Armenia ambassador to Estonia presents Azerbaijan aggression against Karabakh

Within the framework of his visit to Estonia, Armenia’s new ambassador to this country, Tigran Mkrtchyan—whose diplomatic residence is in the Lithuanian capital city of Vilnius, on Wednesday met with Speaker Eiki Nestor of the Riigikogu, the parliament of Estonia.
Ambassador Mkrtchyan presented to the Estonian parliament leader the several promising domains of cooperation between the two countries. Speaker Nestor, for his part, underscored the development of cooperation with Armenia, also within the framework of the Eastern Partnership program of the European Union (EU).
On the same day, the Armenian ambassador also met with chairman of the Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee, Marko Mihkelson.
Ambassador Mkrtchyan briefed his interlocutor on the consequences of the military actions which Azerbaijan had unleashed against Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), in early April, as well as on Azerbaijan’s destructive demeanor within international platforms.
In addition, they underscored the need to further intensify bilateral parliamentary cooperation.
Subsequently, Tigran Mkrtchyan met with Estonian Foreign Ministry representatives, led by director of the ministry’s Division for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, Martin Roger.
Ambassador Mkrtchyan gave his interlocutors some details on Azerbaijan’s aforesaid military aggression against Artsakh, and on Baku’s continued destructive conduct as well as anti-Armenian propaganda and rhetoric.
The parties also reflected on the ongoing negotiations around a new Armenia-EU Framework Agreement.
Roger, in turn, noted that Estonia supports the continued process toward EU-Armenia visa liberalization.
At the ensuing talk, the interlocutors conferred on several regional and international matters.