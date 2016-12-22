News
Peskov: Dialogue with US frozen not on our initiative
15:53, 22.12.2016
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Dialogue with the U.S. over parliaments,  business community, social and cultural organizations are frozen not on the initiative of the Russian side, Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated.

“Almost every level of dialogue with the United States is frozen. We don't communicate with one another, or (if we do) we do so minimally,” he said.

Asked, why he considers that contacts are frozen while the Russian foreign minister and the U.S. Secretary of State, in particular, are in dialogue, and also there are contacts with the Pentagon, Peskov answered: “we do so minimally,” Reuters reported.

 

