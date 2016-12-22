Armenia government approves EAEU draft Customs Code

YEREVAN. – At Thursday’s Cabinet session, the Government of Armenia approved the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) draft Customs Code.
As per State Revenue Committee of Chairman Vardan Harutyunyan, this code specifies a complete transition to online customs declarations.
In this case, trade will be conducted easier, and the customs officers will be able to better monitor the goods being transported.
Armenia, however, will have time until 2020 to completely switch to these online declarations.
In addition, Armenia proposes to register its right to the free economic zone which is planned to open near Meghri town, on the border with Iran.
The EAEU comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.