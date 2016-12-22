News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 22
USD
481.77
EUR
503.02
RUB
7.92
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.77
EUR
503.02
RUB
7.92
Show news feed
Armenia government approves EAEU draft Customs Code
16:31, 22.12.2016
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – At Thursday’s Cabinet session, the Government of Armenia approved the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) draft Customs Code.

As per State Revenue Committee of Chairman Vardan Harutyunyan, this code specifies a complete transition to online customs declarations.

Get collateral consumer loans with 18-19% annual interest rate till December 30

In this case, trade will be conducted easier, and the customs officers will be able to better monitor the goods being transported.

Armenia, however, will have time until 2020 to completely switch to these online declarations.

In addition, Armenia proposes to register its right to the free economic zone which is planned to open near Meghri town, on the border with Iran.

The EAEU comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Goods manufactured in Armenia FEZs to undergo partial customs clearance within EAEU
As per the minister, however, this will apply solely to the goods, for the production of which raw materials from abroad are used…
 Armenia to attend Eurasian Economic Union summit
It will be convened on December 26, in Saint Petersburg, Russia…
 NGO: Joining EAEU gave nothing to Armenia, from economic standpoint
Virtually nothing positive occurred in the country, over the past two years since its accession into the Eurasian Economic Union…
 Kazakhstan hails Israel interest toward establishment of EAEU free-trade zone
The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan…
 Kocijančič: Armenia integration with EEU poses trade challenges with EU
The spokesperson for European Union Foreign Affairs and Security Policy said given that the Eurasian Economic Union constitutes a customs union, it prevents Armenia from concluding a preferential trade agreement with the EU…
 Expert: Armenia can maximally benefit from cooperation between Iran and EAEU
In his opinion, Iran is very interested in cooperating with EAEU and as a result of literate politics Yerevan can greatly benefit from that...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news