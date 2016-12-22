Zatulin: Russia’s cooperation with Azerbaijan needs to be “in favor of Armenia”

YEREVAN. – It is important for Russia to remove the anti-Russian sentiments that developed among the Armenian society, after April.

Russian MP Konstantin Zatulin on Thursday told the aforementioned to reporters in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

“And we don’t see this [only] today,” he noted. “But rather throughout the period I would call a period of doubts in Russia’s allied commitments to Armenia, as a [fellow] CSTO [i.e. Collective Security Treaty Organization] member.”

In Zatulin’s words, however, the current activities by the leaders of the two countries are aimed at dissipating these doubts.

The Russian MP also noted that, in his view, the cause for the current situation on the Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact and the continued shooting is the fact that “there is no settlement at the Nagorno-Karabakh soil and around it,” to this day.

“Nagorno-Karabakh will hardly return to Azerbaijan SSR, first of all because Azerbaijan SSR doesn’t exist now,” said Zatulin. “On the other hand, there are territories around Nagorno-Karabakh that need to be returned in case of a comprehensive settlement [of the conflict].”

In his words, Russia’s cooperation with Azerbaijan needs to be “in favor of Armenia,” since Russia has to keep Azerbaijan away from taking unpredictable actions.

“What took place in [early] April [i.e. when Azerbaijan unleashed a large-scale military aggression against Nagorno-Karabakh] is a regrettable exception; but first of all Azerbaijan bears its accountability,” added the Russian MP. “[But] I believe that Turkey likewise had its share of the accountability at that time.”