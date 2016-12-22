News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 22
USD
481.77
EUR
503.02
RUB
7.92
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.77
EUR
503.02
RUB
7.92
Show news feed
Zatulin: Russia’s cooperation with Azerbaijan needs to be “in favor of Armenia”
16:05, 22.12.2016
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – It is important for Russia to remove the anti-Russian sentiments that developed among the Armenian society, after April.

Russian MP Konstantin Zatulin on Thursday told the aforementioned to reporters in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

“And we don’t see this [only] today,” he noted. “But rather throughout the period I would call a period of doubts in Russia’s allied commitments to Armenia, as a [fellow] CSTO [i.e. Collective Security Treaty Organization] member.” 

In Zatulin’s words, however, the current activities by the leaders of the two countries are aimed at dissipating these doubts.

The Russian MP also noted that, in his view, the cause for the current situation on the Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact and the continued shooting is the fact that “there is no settlement at the Nagorno-Karabakh soil and around it,” to this day.

“Nagorno-Karabakh will hardly return to Azerbaijan SSR, first of all because Azerbaijan SSR doesn’t exist now,” said Zatulin. “On the other hand, there are territories around Nagorno-Karabakh that need to be returned in case of a comprehensive settlement [of the conflict].”

In his words, Russia’s cooperation with Azerbaijan needs to be “in favor of Armenia,” since Russia has to keep Azerbaijan away from taking unpredictable actions.

“What took place in [early] April [i.e. when Azerbaijan unleashed a large-scale military aggression against Nagorno-Karabakh] is a regrettable exception; but first of all Azerbaijan bears its accountability,” added the Russian MP. “[But] I believe that Turkey likewise had its share of the accountability at that time.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
OSCE conducts year’s last monitoring on Armenia-Azerbaijan border (PHOTOS)
Nearby Berdavan village of Armenia’s Tavush Province, and Kemerli village of Azerbaijan…
 Armenia official: April war once again proved terrorist nature of Azerbaijan
At the meeting, the sides underscored the need to fight against terrorism by a united front...
 Armenia appreciates Iran’s balanced stance on Karabakh
The parties confirmed there is no military solution to the conflict...
 Rouhani: No military solution to Karabakh conflict (PHOTOS)
Iran hopes to see peace and stability in the region...
 Armenia MOD: Resumption of war will be major threat to South Caucasus
We build our work on the presumption of the possibility of the resumption of military actions…
 MP: Azerbaijan still pins hope on military settlement of Karabakh conflict
“The Karabakh issue is perhaps one of the unique problems in the world, which can have no military solution even in case of prevalence of economic resources..."
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news