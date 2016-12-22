YEREVAN. – The threshold for the VAT return from the purchases conducted in Armenia will be reduced for foreign individuals.

The respective decision was adopted at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting.

Accordingly, this threshold will be dropped from 100,000 drams (about $208) to up to 50,000 drams (about $104), when making purchases from one commercial point during the day.

“Thus, shopping [in Armenia] will be convenient for tourists and other guests in our country,” stated Chairman Vardan Harutyunyan of the State Revenue Committee.