News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 22
USD
481.77
EUR
503.02
RUB
7.92
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.77
EUR
503.02
RUB
7.92
Show news feed
Shopping in Armenia will be convenient for tourists
16:55, 22.12.2016
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The threshold for the VAT return from the purchases conducted in Armenia will be reduced for foreign individuals.

The respective decision was adopted at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting.

Get collateral consumer loans with 18-19% annual interest rate till December 30

Accordingly, this threshold will be dropped from 100,000 drams (about $208) to up to 50,000 drams (about $104), when making purchases from one commercial point during the day.

“Thus, shopping [in Armenia] will be convenient for tourists and other guests in our country,” stated Chairman Vardan Harutyunyan of the State Revenue Committee.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia wants to build leisure center half way from Iran
It is planned to build the center near Yeraskh village, not far from the border with Nakhchivan...
 Tour operator: Armenia and Georgia ski resorts can draw Russian skiers
But the respective infrastructure needs to develop…
 Official: In spring 2017 Armenia expects more tourists from Iran
According to Apresyan, most of the Iranians organize their vacation on their own...
 Armenian tour operators to visit Iran in January 2017
Together with the Iranian colleagues, they will discuss the organization of joint tours to both countries...
 China tourists freeze in action on world’s highest glass-bottomed bridge
They took part in the Mannequin Challenge…
 Armenia to get $3mn grant from Russia, for rural tourism development
Recreational area improvement projects will be carried out in around sixty communities…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news