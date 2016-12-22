Putin: Moscow stronger than any potential aggressor

Russia's military is now stronger that any possible foe, President Vladimir Putin told an annual end-of-year meeting with the defense ministry on Thursday, Fox News reported.
“We can say with certainty: we are stronger now than any potential aggressor,” he told the meeting. “Anyone!”
At the same time the Russian leader emphasized that it is impossible to relax for a minute, to allow at least one major failure in the modernization of the army and navy, in the preparation of the troops.
Putin thanked the ministry for its work but added that "the situation might change very quickly” in case “we let ourselves relax even for a moment.”