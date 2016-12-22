News
US includes V Kontakte social network into list of companies that violate copyrights
19:07, 22.12.2016
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Innovations

US authorities have included V Kontakte social network into the list of companies that violate copyrights and promote an unauthorized use of trademarks, reports Voice of America.

According to a US trade representative, this activity is undermining intellectual property rights of the US companies and is detrimental to the US economy.

The US Trade Representative Office report states, that the Russian social network contributes to distributing files that infringe copyrights. The report also notes, that movie, book, and music production companies suggested to include Rapidgator web-site into the list of offenders.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
