Christmas market reopens after Berlin terrorist attack
18:50, 22.12.2016
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Christmas market the activity of which was suspended on December 19, when the lorry rammed into a crowd killing 12 people and injuring dozens has reopened, BBC reported.

Now barriers were set up near the market. But there were no bright lights and Christmas music as a sign of mourning.

Police were carrying raids across all the country as the authorities were looking for 24-year-old Anis Amri suspected of committing terrorist attack, who, according to the police, could be armed and dangerous.

A € 100,000 award was announced for the information on his location.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
