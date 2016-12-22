Christmas market reopens after Berlin terrorist attack

Christmas market the activity of which was suspended on December 19, when the lorry rammed into a crowd killing 12 people and injuring dozens has reopened, BBC reported.

Now barriers were set up near the market. But there were no bright lights and Christmas music as a sign of mourning.

Police were carrying raids across all the country as the authorities were looking for 24-year-old Anis Amri suspected of committing terrorist attack, who, according to the police, could be armed and dangerous.

A € 100,000 award was announced for the information on his location.