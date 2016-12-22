Armenia President: EAEU has great potential for contributing to economic development (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, on Thursday received a delegation, led by Chairman Leonid Kalashnikov of the Russian State Duma Committee for the CIS, Eurasian integration and Communications with Compatriots.

The Duma delegation is in Armenia along the lines of this committee’s joint meeting with the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of Armenia.

The President underscored the consistent deepening of Armenia’s relations and cooperation with strategic partner Russia, press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Sargsyan added that Armenian-Russian collaboration complements and further strengthens bilateral relations also within the framework of integration unions.

The Armenian President expressed the hope that the results of the joint Yerevan meeting will contribute to the strengthening of state ties.

He noted that the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)—which comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan—has a quite immense potential for contributing to economic development.

In addition, President Serzh Sargsyan highlighted that Armenia is a staunch supporter of the development of integration processes, and underscores all member states’ active work toward consistently pushing these processes forward.