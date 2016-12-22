News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 22
USD
481.77
EUR
503.02
RUB
7.92
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.77
EUR
503.02
RUB
7.92
Show news feed
Dollar, euro rise in Armenia
17:52, 22.12.2016
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.77/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is up by AMD 1.09 from Wednesday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 503.02 (up by AMD 3.21), that of one British pound was AMD 594.12 (up by AMD 1.25), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 7.92 (up by AMD 0.05).

Get collateral consumer loans with 18-19% annual interest rate till December 30

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 248.29, AMD 17,559.4 and AMD 14,126.21, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no foreign currency trading on Thursday.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia official: In 2017, budgetary expenditures will be less but more taxes will be levied
In 2017, the budget deficit will be reduced from 5.9 to immediately 2.8 percent GDP...
 Armenia parliament discusses $90 million loan of Asian Development Bank
Out of the overall amount, $ 60 million is allocated for the budgetary expenditures till the end of 2016...
 Armenia official: Industrial growth will be 6-7%
In accordance with the 2016 results…
 Armenia to have informational “passport” for provinces
As per the Premier, this will facilitate local budget planning…
 Armenia deputy PM participates in Eurasian Economic Commission meeting
The discussants confirmed matters aimed at deepening integration among the EAEU member countries…
 Dollar continues dropping in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also lost ground in the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news