Dollar, euro rise in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.77/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is up by AMD 1.09 from Wednesday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 503.02 (up by AMD 3.21), that of one British pound was AMD 594.12 (up by AMD 1.25), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 7.92 (up by AMD 0.05).

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 248.29, AMD 17,559.4 and AMD 14,126.21, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no foreign currency trading on Thursday.