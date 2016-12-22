News
Suspect of Berlin’s terrorist attacks to plan become suicide bomber
19:50, 22.12.2016
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Anis Omri who is suspected of carrying out a terrorist attack in Berlin, a few months ago, suggested Islamists to use him as a suicide bomber, reports Der Spiegel, referring to the data of the security services. This information has not been sufficient to arrest Omri.

Law enforcement agents also found out, that Omri had contacted with the German network of IS terrorist group, which was decimated a few weeks ago. According to the police, Salafi group sent dozens of fighters to Syria.

Anis Omri had to be deported from Germany a long time ago. However, it did not take place because of disagreement between the German and the Tunisian authorities. The Tunisian authorities insisted, that Omri was not their citizen and refused to grant him a passport. The documents arrived to Germany on 21 December, a day after the terrorist attack.

