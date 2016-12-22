Stalin's grandson dies

Grandson of Soviet Union leader Joseph Dzhugashvili (Stalin), Yevgeny Dzhugashvili died at the age of 80 in Moscow.
The information on Yevgeny Dzhugashvili’s death was confirmed by ambulance service without giving any details about his death, RIA Novosti reported.
It was reported that Dzhugashvili felt bad on the street near the house where he lived. Passersby called the ambulance, but he died before the arrival of doctors.
Yevgeny Dzhugashvili was born in 1936. His father was Stalin's eldest son Yakov Dzhugashvili. He had a PhD in history.