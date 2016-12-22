OSCE conducts year’s last monitoring on Armenia-Azerbaijan border (PHOTOS)

Office of the Personal Representative of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Chairman-in-Office (OSCE CiO) conducted the year’s last monitoring of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The monitoring was held on Wednesday, and nearby Berdavan village of Armenia’s Tavush Province, and Kemerli village of Azerbaijan.

Prior to the monitoring, however, OSCE CiO personal representative’s field assistants Khristo Khristov (Bulgaria), Peter Svedberg (Sweden) and Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova), together with representatives from the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia and the MOD 3rd Army Corps, visited Tavush Provincial Office.

Tavush Deputy Governor Levon Sargsyan thoroughly briefed the guests on the present-day situation at the border areas of Tavush.

At the briefing, the participants also reflected on the shots being fired by the Azerbaijani armed forces, and toward Armenian civilians, and border motorways.

Thanking the Armenian side for the provided information, the OSCE CiO personal representative’s field assistants noted that they will include this information in their final reports.

Subsequently, they headed for the Armenia-Azerbaijan border where, receiving guarantees from both sides as to not to fire shots, the border monitoring was conducted at a certain distance.

No cases of ceasefire violation were recorded during the monitoring.