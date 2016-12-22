News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 22
USD
481.77
EUR
503.02
RUB
7.92
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.77
EUR
503.02
RUB
7.92
Show news feed
Armenia official: April war once again proved terrorist nature of Azerbaijan
17:30, 22.12.2016
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - Both the destruction of cross-stones in New Jugha (Armenian quarter of Iran) and the April war once again proved the terrorist nature of Azerbaijan.

Deputy Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly (NA), Eduard Sharmazanov, who is also the head of the Armenian NA delegation to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Parliamentary Assembly, said the aforementioned on Thursday at the meeting with the Chair of the Russian Federal Assembly State Duma Committee on the CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Links with Compatriots, Leonid Kalashnikov.

The Armenian Deputy Speaker offered his condolences to the Russian side over the terrorist assassination of the Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov in Turkey.  Sharmazanov noted that the Armenian people know through their experience what the state terrorism means: the Armenian Genocide committed as early as 100 years ago, the destruction of thousands of cross-stones by Azerbaijan in New Jugha and this year’s four-day April war are its vivid proof

At the meeting, the sides underscored the need to fight against terrorism by a united front. 

Sharmazanov noted that as the head of the Armenian NA to the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly he attaches importance to the fact that the relevant Committee of the Russian State Duma is holding its first session abroad in Armenia. 

In particular, the NA Deputy Speaker noted: “This comes to once again prove that our ties are developing, the further development and deepening of parliamentary relations stemming from the interests of both states. Nevertheless I think that it is necessary to give new impetus to the Armenian-Russian inter-parliamentary ties.”

Leonid Kalashnikov, for his part, agreed with Armenian NA Deputy Speaker’s view that the Armenian-Russian relations are at a high level.

The sides underscored the importance of the further deepening of the Armenian-Russian inter-parliamentary relations and coordinated work in inter-parliamentary institutions.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed.

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia President: EAEU has great potential for contributing to economic development (PHOTOS)
Sargsyan received a Russian State Duma delegation…
 Armenia Parliament speaker, Russia Duma committee chief discuss bilateral relations
Separately, Sahakyan extended condolences on the recent murder of the Russian ambassador to Turkey…
 Armenian President, Russian Human Rights Commissioner discuss human rights defense
Welcoming the guest, the President expressed hope that the visit of Ms Moskalkova to Armenia will contribute to the further expansion and deepening of cooperation...
 Armenia, Russia ombudspersons sign memorandum of cooperation
A delegation from Russia, and led by the country’s High Commissioner for Human Rights, is in Armenia, on an official visit…
 Vigen Sargsyan: Armenia and Russia have signed solid normative base
According to the Armenian defense minister, the level of bilateral technico-military cooperation also deserves such a high praise…
 Defense minister: Armenia-Russia military-industrial complex establishing in Gyumri is urgent
As per Vigen Sargsyan, Russian presence in the region is a key deterrent factor that obstructs the resumption of hostilities…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news