Armenia parliament discusses $90 million loan of Asian Development Bank

YEREVAN. - Discussion of the $90 million loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) kicked off in the Armenian parliament Thursday.

Deputy Minister of Finance Armen Hayrapetyan assured that the loan is designed for the budgetary expenditures on infrastructures.

Out of the overall amount, $ 60 million is allocated for the budgetary expenditures till the end of 2016, the remaining $30 million being earmarked for year 2017. The amount will be lent for 15 years with a grace period of three years and at Libor + 0,5 percent interest. The loan is provided for the management of road networks, water supply and energy.

The agreement will launch the second round of the ADB efforts aimed at supporting the infrastructures in Armenia.

The first agreement—approved in 2012—has already been implemented. Under it, Armenia received means for improving the water supply management and road network.