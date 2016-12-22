MP: Armenian authorities take out loans to merely “eat” them

YEREVAN. - The Armenian authorities fulfill their obligations in regard to loans in good faith but it is a different question that these obligations are slightly different from what many people think.

Opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan said the aforementioned on Thursday, speaking at the discussion of the $90 million loan of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), which is to be allocated for budgetary expenditures for infrastructures.

In Pashinyan’s words, here it is appropriate to recall another loan of the ADB allocated for the construction of the North-South concrete highway. By the end of last year, the authorities of the county took part in a solemn ribbon-cutting ceremony in the first section of Yerevan-Artashat road, which, however, does not yet functions. “Then it turned out that it had also been wrongly constructed. But there is noting to get surprised at: Loans are taken out not for constructing properly but for eating,” the MP said.