News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 22
USD
481.77
EUR
503.02
RUB
7.92
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.77
EUR
503.02
RUB
7.92
Show news feed
Justice Minister: Armenian citizens will not be deprived of their sole dwelling
17:47, 22.12.2016
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. - Armenian citizens will not be deprived of their sole dwelling.

Armenian Justice Minister Arpine Hovhannisyan, said the aforementioned at a final press-conference Thursday, recalling the recently adopted amendments to the relevant law.

Touching on the reforms carried out in the sphere of compulsory enforcement of judicial acts, the Minister noted: “People often complain that they learn about the attachment of their property by the Compulsory Enforcement Service of Judicial Acts (CESJA) at the very end.  We are trying to solve this problem. It is necessary to phone by the telephone number mentioned on the CESJA website and dial the number of the public services.”

Those who have got an ID card must dial the number mentioned on the card, after which they will get an SMS with information on whether there is an attachment in regard to their property.

“Those who haven’t got an ID card will have to dial the number mentioned on their social card,” Hovhannisayn added. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news