Justice Minister: Armenian citizens will not be deprived of their sole dwelling

YEREVAN. - Armenian citizens will not be deprived of their sole dwelling.
Armenian Justice Minister Arpine Hovhannisyan, said the aforementioned at a final press-conference Thursday, recalling the recently adopted amendments to the relevant law.
Touching on the reforms carried out in the sphere of compulsory enforcement of judicial acts, the Minister noted: “People often complain that they learn about the attachment of their property by the Compulsory Enforcement Service of Judicial Acts (CESJA) at the very end. We are trying to solve this problem. It is necessary to phone by the telephone number mentioned on the CESJA website and dial the number of the public services.”
Those who have got an ID card must dial the number mentioned on the card, after which they will get an SMS with information on whether there is an attachment in regard to their property.
“Those who haven’t got an ID card will have to dial the number mentioned on their social card,” Hovhannisayn added.