Richard Barrett: About 7 thousand people are suspected of terrorism in Germany

About 7 thousand people in Germany are suspected of terrorism, stated the former head of global counter-terrorism under Britain's foreign intelligence, reports Daily Mail. In an interview with BBC Radio 4's Today Barrett said, that German special services have 550 " really extreme potential terrorists on the books.”
At the same time, Richard Barrett has warned, that Germany is finding it ´almost impossible´ to keep track of around 7,000 potential terror suspects in the country.” According to him, a large group of suspects caught the attention of special services being suspected of dispersing radical Islam. Barrett believed, that there should be investigated an initiation on this case.