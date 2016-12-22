News
Thursday
December 22
Richard Barrett: About 7 thousand people are suspected of terrorism in Germany
20:13, 22.12.2016
Region:World News
Theme: Society

About 7 thousand people in Germany are suspected of terrorism, stated the former head of global counter-terrorism under Britain's foreign intelligence, reports Daily Mail. In an interview with BBC Radio 4's Today Barrett said, that German special services have 550 " really extreme potential terrorists on the books.”

At the same time, Richard Barrett has warned, that Germany is finding it ´almost impossible´ to keep track of around 7,000 potential terror suspects in the country.” According to him, a large group of suspects caught the attention of special services being suspected of dispersing radical Islam.  Barrett believed, that there should be investigated an initiation on this case.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
