News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 22
USD
481.77
EUR
503.02
RUB
7.92
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.77
EUR
503.02
RUB
7.92
Show news feed
Armenia official: In 2017, budgetary expenditures will be less but more taxes will be levied
18:55, 22.12.2016
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. - In 2017, the budgetary expenditures will be less but more taxes will have to be collected.

Deputy Minister of Finance, Armen Hayrapetyan, stated the aforementioned in the Armenian parliament, responding to the question of the Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) MP Mikayel Melkumyan.

In 2017, the budget deficit will be reduced from 5.9 to immediately 2.8 percent GDP. However, it is planned to collect 0.3-0.4 percent more taxes.

“One of the important tasks of 2017 is to collect more taxes in the condition of reduced revenues,” Hayrapetyan said.  

The budget deficit in 2017 will make up 150 billion AMD (approx. $315 mln). 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar, euro rise in Armenia
The country’s stock exchange, however, saw no foreign currency trading on Thursday…
 Armenia parliament discusses $90 million loan of Asian Development Bank
Out of the overall amount, $ 60 million is allocated for the budgetary expenditures till the end of 2016...
 Armenia official: Industrial growth will be 6-7%
In accordance with the 2016 results…
 Armenia to have informational “passport” for provinces
As per the Premier, this will facilitate local budget planning…
 Armenia deputy PM participates in Eurasian Economic Commission meeting
The discussants confirmed matters aimed at deepening integration among the EAEU member countries…
 Dollar continues dropping in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also lost ground in the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news