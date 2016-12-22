Armenia official: In 2017, budgetary expenditures will be less but more taxes will be levied

YEREVAN. - In 2017, the budgetary expenditures will be less but more taxes will have to be collected.

Deputy Minister of Finance, Armen Hayrapetyan, stated the aforementioned in the Armenian parliament, responding to the question of the Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) MP Mikayel Melkumyan.

In 2017, the budget deficit will be reduced from 5.9 to immediately 2.8 percent GDP. However, it is planned to collect 0.3-0.4 percent more taxes.

“One of the important tasks of 2017 is to collect more taxes in the condition of reduced revenues,” Hayrapetyan said.

The budget deficit in 2017 will make up 150 billion AMD (approx. $315 mln).