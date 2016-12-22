French mayor to stand trial in France for anti-Islamic expressions

The mayor of the French city of Béziers Robert Menard will stand trial on charges of inciting inter-ethnic and inter-religious hatred, reports Le Figaro.

On September 1, the mayor posted on his Twitter: “The most striking proof of the ongoing great replacement. Just look at old class photos," referring to the sharp rise in the number of Muslim students.

On September 5, the League against Racism and Anti-Semitism NGO citing a segment from Menard’s interview, drew the attention of the prosecutor's office of France to the following expression. "91 percent of the students in downtown are Muslims. It is obvious that this is a problem. "