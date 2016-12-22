Philippine President calls UN High Commissioner for Human Rights ‘idiot’

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte calls the United Nations High Commissioner on Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein an "idiot", reports Reuters.
Dutertein was upset by the fact, that Al Hussein suggested to hold an investigation against him on the case of drug dealers’ murders.
The president of Philippines during his televised address stated " this guy is ever the joker or crazy."
“You U.N. officials, sitting there on your asses, we pay you your salaries. You idiot, do not tell me what to do ... Who gave you the right?" outraged the politician.