Atatürk statue removed from incumbent Turkey president’s birthplace (PHOTOS)
10:29, 23.12.2016
Region:Turkey
Theme: Society

The statue of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, founder of the Turkish Republic, was removed from the square of Rize town, the birthplace of incumbent President Recep Tayyip of Turkey.

Turkish authorities decided to replace this statue with a monument in memory of the people that were killed during the coup attempt on July 15, according to Diken news website of Turkey.

The removal of Atatürk’s statue, however, enraged the Rize chapter members of the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), which Atatürk had founded.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
