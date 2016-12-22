News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 22
USD
481.77
EUR
503.02
RUB
7.92
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.77
EUR
503.02
RUB
7.92
Show news feed
Development of Armenian-Georgian relations discussed in Georgian parliament (PHOTOS)
20:30, 22.12.2016
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan, who is on an official visit to Georgia, on Thursday met with the Chairman of Georgian parliamentary Committee of Defense and Securitym Irakli Sesiashvili, and Foreign Minister of Georgia Mikheil Janelidze, the press-service of the Armenian Defense Ministry informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.

At the meetings, the interlocutors discussed friendly Armenian-Georgian ties, the present level of cooperation and development prospects in different spheres, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

Reference was also made to the issues of maintaining and enhancing regional security and stability. The sides reconfirmed the readiness of the Armenian and Georgian governments to develop cooperation.

On the same day, the Defense Minister visited the cathedral of St. George of Tbilisi and met with the leader of the Georgian Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, His Grace Bishop Vazgen Mirzakhanyan and the clergy.

The delegation led by the Armenian Defense Minster also visited Hayartun Cultural Educational and Youth Center. Apart from this, the Minister met with members of Armenian community of Tbilisi, heads of institutions in Satskhe-Javakhk region and representatives of community organizations.

At the meetingm Sargsyan highly appreciated the role of the Armenian church in the life of the Armenian people, Armenia and its armed forces, as well as the Diaspora. He also touched on the reforms carried out in the armed forces and different cooperation programs with different Diaspora institutions in the framework of the army-society ties.  

In Tbilisi, the Armenian Defense Minister also met with the representatives of the Georgian civil society. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia, Georgia defense ministers discuss cooperation
Minister Sargsyan is paying an official visit to Georgia…
 President: Continuous work is needed to strengthen friendship between Armenia and Georgia
The interlocutors agreed that the Armenian-Georgian political dialogue is actively and dynamically developing...
 Armenia minister, Georgia PM discuss collaboration
In transport, communication, and the IT sector…
 Armenian and Georgian FMs discuss bilateral ties
The sides exchanged views on a number of issues on the Armenian-Georgian agenda...
 Newspaper: Natural gas pipeline reaching Armenia to be sold to Azerbaijan company?
The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has voiced about its plan to purchase it in full…
 Armenia’s Sargsyan congratulates Georgia’s Kvirikashvili
The President pass on him good wishes on his reappointment as Prime Minister…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news