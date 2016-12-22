Development of Armenian-Georgian relations discussed in Georgian parliament (PHOTOS)

Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan, who is on an official visit to Georgia, on Thursday met with the Chairman of Georgian parliamentary Committee of Defense and Securitym Irakli Sesiashvili, and Foreign Minister of Georgia Mikheil Janelidze, the press-service of the Armenian Defense Ministry informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.

At the meetings, the interlocutors discussed friendly Armenian-Georgian ties, the present level of cooperation and development prospects in different spheres, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

Reference was also made to the issues of maintaining and enhancing regional security and stability. The sides reconfirmed the readiness of the Armenian and Georgian governments to develop cooperation.

On the same day, the Defense Minister visited the cathedral of St. George of Tbilisi and met with the leader of the Georgian Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, His Grace Bishop Vazgen Mirzakhanyan and the clergy.

The delegation led by the Armenian Defense Minster also visited Hayartun Cultural Educational and Youth Center. Apart from this, the Minister met with members of Armenian community of Tbilisi, heads of institutions in Satskhe-Javakhk region and representatives of community organizations.

At the meetingm Sargsyan highly appreciated the role of the Armenian church in the life of the Armenian people, Armenia and its armed forces, as well as the Diaspora. He also touched on the reforms carried out in the armed forces and different cooperation programs with different Diaspora institutions in the framework of the army-society ties.

In Tbilisi, the Armenian Defense Minister also met with the representatives of the Georgian civil society.