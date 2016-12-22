News
Thursday
December 22
US Congress accuses Snowden of cooperating with Russian special services
21:46, 22.12.2016
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Special Committee of the US Congress Intelligence Committee ensures, that the former US intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, after arriving to Russia remains in continuing contact with the Russian special services, RIA Novosti reports.

Snowden has repeatedly told, that he does not cooperate with the Russian Federal Security Services. The Russian President Vladimir Putin also said, that "Our intelligence services have never worked with Mr. Snowden."

Snowden received a temporary asylum in Russia for a year on a condition, that he would stop undertaking activities against the US. A year later Snowden received a three-year residence permit, which allowed him to travel not only in Russia but also abroad.

