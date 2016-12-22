Georgian expert: Armenia was among large partners of Georgia in 2016

Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine were among the large partners of Georgia in 2016.
Expert of the International School of Economics at Tbilisi State University, Maya Grigolia, said the aforementioned on Thursday at the discussion on the topic “Regional economic issues and prospects between Armenia and Georgia.”
In her words, internal economic fluctuations are taking place in all the five countries. “We are carrying out monitoring especially in Armenia. The trade between Armenia and Georgia is of special significance, since both countries chose different directions: Georgia chose Eurozone, while Armenia joined the Eurasian Economic Union,” Maya Grigolia noted.
According to the expert, the volume of export from Georgia to the EU countries is growing, this not being the full potential of the Georgian export.