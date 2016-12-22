News
Russia and Turkey agree on implementing new flights between two countries
23:46, 22.12.2016
Region:Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Russian and Turkish authorities agreed on implementing new flights between two countries, which will connect Istanbul with Zhukovski and Grozny airports, and Moscow with Gazipasa airport in Antalya. This was announced by the Turkish Civil Aviation (SHGM) General Directorate, reports RIA Novosti.

The meeting of the head of SHGM Bahri Kesici and the deputy head of the Russian transport ministry's civil aviation department Sergei Seskutov was held in Moscow on December 20-21, where they discussed the bilateral cooperation after the crisis in the civil aviation sector between Russia and Turkey.

It is reported, that Gazipasa airport will serve as a new destination point for the flights from Russia, and Sochi Airport as a new destination point for Turkish carriers.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
