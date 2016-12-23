News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 23
USD
481.77
EUR
503.02
RUB
7.92
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.77
EUR
503.02
RUB
7.92
Show news feed
Iranian company plans to complete construction of Iran-Armenia electricity transmission line by September 2017
09:32, 23.12.2016
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Sunir company of Iran wants to complete the construction of the new Iran-Armenia electricity transmission line in September 2017.

The company’s director in Armenia, Hamid-Reza Katouzian, told about the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am, during the Armenian-Iranian Business Forum in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

Get collateral consumer loans with 18-19% annual interest rate till December 30

Construction is carried out throughout the entire route of this line, at six sectors all at once—from Meghri to Hrazdan towns of Armenia.

“There are problems in the opening of the access roads that lead to the construction route,” informed Katouzian. “But this problem is being overcome, and we are going ahead.”

Now, the Iranian builders are waiting for the equipment being supplied from Iran, for the Noravan substation.

“Completion dates for the works will depend on the delivery of the necessary equipment,” added the company’s director in Armenia.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
World oil prices are down
February Futures’ Brent Crude Oil has decreased by 0.35% and reached $54.86 per barrel, at the London ICE Futures stock exchange…
Armenia electricity prices to drop in February
The Public Services Regulatory Commission adopted the respective decision at its meeting on Friday…
 Iran president: Gas export growth on agenda of Iran-Armenia talks
The government must provide the best conditions for businessmen of the two countries...
 Iranian official: Armenia may become important element for gas exports to EU
Long-term cooperation can be established between the two countries...
 Global oil prices are up
February Futures’ Brent Crude Oil has gone up by 2.20% and reached $55.21 per barrel, at the London ICE Futures stock exchange…
World oil prices are down
February Futures’ Brent Crude Oil has decreased by 0.33% and reached $54.81 per barrel, at the London ICE Futures stock exchange…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news