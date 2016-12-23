Iranian company plans to complete construction of Iran-Armenia electricity transmission line by September 2017

YEREVAN. – Sunir company of Iran wants to complete the construction of the new Iran-Armenia electricity transmission line in September 2017.

The company’s director in Armenia, Hamid-Reza Katouzian, told about the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am, during the Armenian-Iranian Business Forum in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

Construction is carried out throughout the entire route of this line, at six sectors all at once—from Meghri to Hrazdan towns of Armenia.

“There are problems in the opening of the access roads that lead to the construction route,” informed Katouzian. “But this problem is being overcome, and we are going ahead.”

Now, the Iranian builders are waiting for the equipment being supplied from Iran, for the Noravan substation.

“Completion dates for the works will depend on the delivery of the necessary equipment,” added the company’s director in Armenia.