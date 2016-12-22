News
German prosecutor’s office issues arrest warrant for suspect of terrorist attack in Berlin
23:29, 22.12.2016
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

The German prosecutor’s office has issued an arrest warrant for Anis Amri, who according to the police, drove the truck that rammed into the crowd of people gathered in Berlin Christmas market, reports Reuters.

"At this point in the investigation, we assume Anis Amri drove the truck. A warrant for his arrest has been issued today," said a representative of the German federal prosecutor's office.

He also said, that the police were carrying out investigation in North Reyn- Vestfalia and Berlin, where Amri had presumably been. No arrest was carried out during the investigation.

