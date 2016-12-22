US to allocate $22.5 million grant to Georgia

First Deputy Prime Minster, Finance Minster of Georgia Dimitri Kumsishvili and USAID mission director Douglas Ball on Thursday signed three grant agreements, Georgia Online reports.
According to the information of the Finance Ministry of Georgia, on the basis of these agreements changes were made to the agreements drawn out earlier, as a result of which the amount of the grant allocated to Georgia by U.S. will increase by $22.5 million.
The agreements include such priority directions as inclusive and exclusive economic growth, democratic control, balance and accountable government, as well as growing stable, integrated and healthy society.
In the framework of the agreements, measures will be taken to introduce new business standards, raise compatibility of different sectors, and contribute to the effective management of natural resources, creation of market-oriented jobs, as well as growing integration, involvement of people with disabilities and human rights defense.