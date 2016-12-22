News
Trump appoints Sean Spicer to the post of White House press secretary
23:22, 22.12.2016
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday appointed member of his transition team Sean Spicer to serve as White House press secretary, TASS reports, citing the statement issued by the Republican.

At the same time, Trump appointed Hope Hicks to the post of director of strategic communications. Apart from this, Jason Miller will become director of communications, and Dan Scavino will be director of social media.

"Sean, Hope, Jason and Dan have been key members of my team during the campaign and transition," Trump noted.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
