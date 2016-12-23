Newspaper: Armenia to fall into default?

YEREVAN. – Finance Minister Vardan Aramyan does not agree with the projection that in 2020, when the amount of servicing the national debt of Armenia will reach about US$1 billion, the country will be unable to pay it, and therefore it will fall into default, according to Haykakan Zhamanak (Armenian Times) newspaper.

‘“It’s ruled out,” he said, speaking to us. (…). Aramyan said that in June-July next year, they plan to have contacts with the participants of the international capital market, to ease the terms for getting debts.

‘“We must always work so that they trust our bonds. And as a result of this trust, we [shall] have a reduction in the [debt] interest rates, and we again issue at that opportune moment,’ responded the minister.

‘“That is, you will issue bonds again?’ ‘Of course,’ Aramyan did not deny,” wrote Haykakan Zhamanak.