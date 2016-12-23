Death toll rises to 74 as a result of alcohol poisoning in Russia

At least 74 people died in Russia's Irkutsk after consuming Boyarishnik, a bath essence containing alcohol.
The total number of victims was 122, RIA Novosti reported quoting press service of the regional Ministry of Health.
Another person was hospitalized during the night, he was in critical condition. In total, 31 people were in hospital.
Later the Ministry specified that the man hospitalized in Bratsk was poisoned not with Boyarishnik, but other drink.
According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, more than 22,000 liters of alcohol which have been sold with violations of the law were seized in Irkutsk in four days. According to the official representative of the Ministry Irina Volk, the police found 10,000 bottles of Boyarishnik in the basement of one of the cottages.
Mass poisoning occurred in Irkutsk on the weekends. Now the city is in emergency mode.
Within the framework of a criminal investigation, 12 people were detained. They are individual entrepreneurs and their employees who carried out small-scale wholesale and retail sale.