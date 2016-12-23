Large fire breaks out in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Emergency Situations received a call, on Thursday at 8:44pm.

Accordingly, a fire had broken out in a building in capital city Yerevan, and rescuers were needed.

Two fire and rescue squads as well as operational and rapid response teams were dispatched to the scene.

At 20:57pm, however, a fire complexity was declared, and therefore two more fire and rescue squads were sent.

The fire was put out at 21:32pm.

The fire and rescue workers, with the help of the people, put out this fire in the apartment belonging to Armik Shahumyan.

But the foyer, kitchen furniture, and balcony of the apartment were completely destroyed by the fire, whereas the living room was partly burned.