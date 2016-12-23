News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 23
USD
481.77
EUR
503.02
RUB
7.92
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.77
EUR
503.02
RUB
7.92
Show news feed
Large fire breaks out in Yerevan (PHOTOS)
11:09, 23.12.2016
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Emergency Situations received a call, on Thursday at 8:44pm.

Accordingly, a fire had broken out in a building in capital city Yerevan, and rescuers were needed.

Two fire and rescue squads as well as operational and rapid response teams were dispatched to the scene.

At 20:57pm, however, a fire complexity was declared, and therefore two more fire and rescue squads were sent.

The fire was put out at 21:32pm.

The fire and rescue workers, with the help of the people, put out this fire in the apartment belonging to Armik Shahumyan.

But the foyer, kitchen furniture, and balcony of the apartment were completely destroyed by the fire, whereas the living room was partly burned.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Elderly Armenia couple found dead at home
In Ddmashen village of Gegharkunik Province…
 French mayor to stand trial in France for anti-Islamic expressions
The mayor of the French city of Béziers Robert Menard will stand trial on charges of inciting inter-ethnic and inter-religious hatred…
 NATO Auditor General found dead in Belgium
The body of Yves Chandelon was found in the city of Andenne…
Death toll rises to 71 as a result of alcohol poisoning in Russia
At least 71 people died in Russia's Irkutsk after consuming a bath essence containing alcohol…
Robbers make Paris bank worker wear suicide vest
The robbers fitted a suicide vest on their victim...
 Plane arriving from Vienna is unable to land in Yerevan, returns to Vienna
Due to adverse weather conditions…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news