Karabakh army: Azerbaijan was “active” at night

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces around 65 times, from late Thursday night to early Friday morning.

During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired more than 1,200 shots toward the Armenian military positions, and by way of different-caliber shooting and mortar weapons, the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR/Artsakh) Defense Army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

More intense ceasefire violations were recorded in the eastern (Akn) and southeastern (Martuni) defensive sectors.

To quell this “activeness” by the adversary, however, the NKR Defense Army vanguard units took retaliatory actions—primarily in the Martuni direction, and forced it to refrain from taking further provocative actions.

The Armenian military divisions continued confidently carrying out the military task set before them, and imposed their will upon the Azerbaijani armed forces.

At present, the situation is relatively calm along the entire frontline.