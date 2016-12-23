News
Elderly Armenia couple found dead at home
12:04, 23.12.2016
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A tragic incident occurred Thursday in Gegharkunik Province of Armenia.

At around 11am, police were informed from the medical center of Sevan town that they were dispatched—on a call—to a house in Ddmashen village, where they had found dead bodies.

Shamshyan.com informed that the police and investigators came across the dead bodies of an elderly couple—Yervand Khachatryan, 79, and Shushanik Khachatryan, 81—in the room of an auxiliary building attached to the house.

The inspection of the house revealed that a makeshift natural gas device was connected to a gas pipe in the same room. There was an aluminum boiler on top and leftovers of burnt food inside, and therefore the cause of death of this elderly couple could be smoke inhalation.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
