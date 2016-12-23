Armenia electricity prices to drop in February

YEREVAN. – As of February 1, 2017, the electricity prices in Armenia will reduce for all consumers.
The Public Services Regulatory Commission adopted this decision at its meeting on Friday.
|Get collateral consumer loans with 18-19% annual interest rate till December 30
Accordingly, daytime electricity tariff will be 44.98 drams (a reduction of 2.6%) while the nightly rate will be 34.98 drams per kilowatt, for households.
The daytime tariff for socially disadvantaged families will be 40 drams (a reduction of 13.4%), and the nightly rate will be 30 drams per kilowatt.
Large electricity consumers’ daytime tariff will be 33.48 drams (a reduction of 3.5%) while the nightly rate will be 29.48 drams per kilowatt, in case of a 110kilowatt voltage.
Daytime tariff will be 35.98 drams (a reduction of 3.3%) while the nightly rate will be 31.98 drams per kilowatt, in case of a 35kilowatt voltage.
And daytime tariff will be 41.98 drams (a reduction of 2.8%) while the nightly rate will be 31.98 drams per kilowatt, in case of a 6(10)kilowatt voltage.
At present, US$1 is equivalent to approximately 481 drams.