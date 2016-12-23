News
Armenia electricity prices to drop in February
12:54, 23.12.2016
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – As of February 1, 2017, the electricity prices in Armenia will reduce for all consumers.

The Public Services Regulatory Commission adopted this decision at its meeting on Friday.

Accordingly, daytime electricity tariff will be 44.98 drams (a reduction of 2.6%) while the nightly rate will be 34.98 drams per kilowatt, for households.

The daytime tariff for socially disadvantaged families will be 40 drams (a reduction of 13.4%), and the nightly rate will be 30 drams per kilowatt.

Large electricity consumers’ daytime tariff will be 33.48 drams (a reduction of 3.5%) while the nightly rate will be 29.48 drams per kilowatt, in case of a 110kilowatt voltage.

Daytime tariff will be 35.98 drams (a reduction of 3.3%) while the nightly rate will be 31.98 drams per kilowatt, in case of a 35kilowatt voltage.

And daytime tariff will be 41.98 drams (a reduction of 2.8%) while the nightly rate will be 31.98 drams per kilowatt, in case of a 6(10)kilowatt voltage.

At present, US$1 is equivalent to approximately 481 drams.

